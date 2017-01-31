Track Premiere: Front Beast present "Rape the Corpse of Christ"

It is our pleasure, then, to bring you this contraband from aphotic depths. “Rape the Corpse of Christ” is the sixth track from Front Beast’s third statement of staunch resistance, Third Scourge from Darkness. Leaner than its opener, “Journey to Golgotha,” yet “Rape the Corpse of Christ” climbs to howl from similar heights. As Avenger himself says: “With a bit of faster parts which is more or less unusual for FRONT BEAST. A nice lead guitar melody followed by a riff very influenced by the 90’s hellenic black metal. The lyrics (unlike 6 other lyrics from the album) are written by myself and are pure primitive blasphemy in total PROFANATICA style.”

