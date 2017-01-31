Cyborg Octopus Perform 'Baptism Of Clay' At SharkBite Studio Session

Progressive metal has yielded countless great bands over time, many of whom exchange the convenience of an easily classifiable sound for challenging and off-the-wall compositions. Enter Cyborg Octopus.

One listen to the Northern California group confirms that they are indeed hard to describe, but easy to remember. Cyborg Octopus fuse jazz, Latin, funk and electronic music with progressive metal; the end result is an album’s worth of songs, called Learning to Breathe, that have all of the aforementioned sounds plus an abundance of chunky grooves and face melting solos.

We can see how it would be easy to believe an actual cyborg is making Cyborg Octopus’ music, but you can ditch that thought. Check out this clip of Cyborg Octopus playing “Baptism of Clay” for a SharkBite Studio Session.