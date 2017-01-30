Video Premiere: Dead Conspiracy - 'Paralyzed With Terror'

It took Dead Conspiracy a few years to release their full-length, coming in November 2016 after forming in 1987, releasing numerous demos/EPs/splits and reforming (read more about that here). Dead Conspiracy is the band’s first album of original material, and you can hear it in full here.

After independently releasing their self-titled album, Dead Conspiracy kept moving to premiere the music video for album closer “Paralyzed With Terror.” Aesthetically, the video is reminiscent of many black metal videos. It takes place in a forest, with heavy effects, including shots of Dead Conspiracy playing layered over the forest shots.