Full Album Stream: Dying Whale - 'Last Moments Of Misery'/
Coming from the Nefarious Industries camp is Dying Whale, a sludge/punk/hardcore trio blasting out of Georgia. Now a three-piece with a slew of guest vocal appearances, Last Moments of Misery is a tour de force that pulls from a host of sounds.
Album opener “Black Sky Absorbs You In” sets the tone for the record: frantic riffing, energetic vocals and a hardcore breakdown are all territory Dying Whale treads in less than two minutes. And the whole record is like that.
If Dying Whale isn’t ripping into two minutes of raging hardcore punk, they might be embracing their doomier side, like on “Distress.” Further diversifying their sound, vocal contributions come from members of Gatherers, Fero Lux and a handful of others.
Thematically, the Georgia outfit has said previously that the album is written about the dark times in one’s life, and feeling like one doesn’t have a home in this life or the next.
Last Moments of Misery proves again that Dying Whale can bounce around in styles and bring it back to a cohesive product. Nefarious Industries will release the album on February 3. Grab a preorder here.
Dying Whale is hitting the road in March:
2/06/2017 Ashley Street Station – Valdosta, GA *record release show w/ Jucifer
3/16/2017 Williams Street – Valdosta, GA w/ Machinist!
3/17/2017 Handlebar – Pensacola, FL w/ Machinist!
3/18/2017 White Swan – Houston, TX w/ Machinist!
3/19/2017 Your Moms Place – Oklahoma City, OK w/ Machinist!
3/20/2017 Dr. Jacks Drinkery – Omaha, NE w/ Machinist!
3/23/2017 Rakes End – Cincinnati, OH w/ Machinist!
3/25/2017 Uflyfest – Dothan, AL w/ Machinist!