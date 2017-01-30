Full Album Stream: Dying Whale - 'Last Moments Of Misery'

Coming from the Nefarious Industries camp is Dying Whale, a sludge/punk/hardcore trio blasting out of Georgia. Now a three-piece with a slew of guest vocal appearances, Last Moments of Misery is a tour de force that pulls from a host of sounds.

Album opener “Black Sky Absorbs You In” sets the tone for the record: frantic riffing, energetic vocals and a hardcore breakdown are all territory Dying Whale treads in less than two minutes. And the whole record is like that.

If Dying Whale isn’t ripping into two minutes of raging hardcore punk, they might be embracing their doomier side, like on “Distress.” Further diversifying their sound, vocal contributions come from members of Gatherers, Fero Lux and a handful of others.