Blood Incantation, Withered and 8 More Acts to Open Select Dates of the Decibel Magazine Tour

Sovereign—Mesa, AZ / March 24

“Sovereign is an act of war against Creation. Incongruous Fire and rotting earth, a shadow of Spirit tilting ever away from the tyrant Light of YHWH,” explains frontman M.S.

“The pact was first entered into in MMX. The craft has traversed miles of night since. The initiates are nameless, as the gestalt is of priority over the vanity of the self.

Sovereign attack with a calamitous brand of black metal, the Devil’s pylon in the furrows of Assiah. Terror, dejection and death are gateways to Him, and it is in these abject states Sovereign guides the observer to the Light of the Other. A vehicle of worship, a temple of trembling breath, ours is the hand which spills the Light of Death.”