Track Premiere: Hark - 'Disintegrate'
Progressive sludge band Hark are starting off the new year with a piece of powerful, distorted hard rock. The Welsh group has expanded from a trio to a four piece outfit, resulting in a chunky low end and solid lead guitar playing.
“Disintegrate” appears on the band’s upcoming Machinations, their second full-length album. It is also the first track from the album that new lead guitarist Joe Harvatt worked on and the band has high praise for him.
"’Disintegrate’ is a multi-layered response to odorous people and insidious systems, who aim to destroy you in everyday life,” guitarist/vocalist Jimbob Isaac says. “This was the first song that Joe (Harvatt) put his lead guitar work to, during the writing of Machinations and he melted my mind with his skills. This is some of my favourite lead guitar of all time, seriously."
Machinations is due out February 24 through Season of Mist.