Track Premiere: Hark - 'Disintegrate'

Progressive sludge band Hark are starting off the new year with a piece of powerful, distorted hard rock. The Welsh group has expanded from a trio to a four piece outfit, resulting in a chunky low end and solid lead guitar playing.

“Disintegrate” appears on the band’s upcoming Machinations, their second full-length album. It is also the first track from the album that new lead guitarist Joe Harvatt worked on and the band has high praise for him.