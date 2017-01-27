Rich Davis Releases New Song And Video, Talks Solo Project

Recording as a solo artist has also afforded Davis the opportunity to work at a rate that best suits him.

“The one main difference to me is that I am now able to move at my own pace,” Davis says. “It has been such a struggle for me working with other people who don't share the passion and drive that I do. This is the plus with doing everything myself on this project.”

Though he says he will never perform his solo music in a live setting, fans of Davis’ music don’t have to worry that he won’t be releasing more any time soon.

“As for my future plans with my music, I hope to continue writing and recording for many years to come,” Davis says. “The love for music will always be a big part of my life. As long as I'm physically capable of doing the whole recording process, I will remain a functioning musician.”

To stay up to date with Rich Davis’ releases, you can follow him on his Youtube channel.