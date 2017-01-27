Mayhem Announce Meet And Greet Before Upcoming Philadelphia Performance

Mayhem is a band that needs no introduction. The black metal icons’ music set a standard, and their first studio album, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, is widely held as one of, if not the most, influential black metal album of all time.

When they hit the road in February, Mayhem will perform De Mysteriis in its entirety. When they descend upon Philadelphia, metal record store Vinyl Altar will host a meet and greet with the band before their performance at the Theater of the Living Arts.