ENCROTCHMENT, THE 2016-2017 NFeLd AWARDS, WITH EDDIE GOBBO OF SOMETHING IS WAITING

Notes About Nothing

"Can Roger Goodell change his name to Roger Badell already?"

Alright, folks, it's that time of year. We have the Superbowl in a Week, and it's once again time to reflect on the football season Seinfeld style. Here we go, year Three of the NFeLd Awards. So go to your coffee shop, kick back with a big glass of Bosco, or warm up one of those Poppy Seed muffins you eat all the time. Here's to feeling good all the time.

The Jerry Seinfeld "How Can Anyone Not Like Him" Award