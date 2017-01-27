Demo:listen: Dead Bhuttos

Writing from almost a full half-day into the future, Hassan Amin, vocalist of Pakistan’s hardcore punk trio Dead Bhuttos, explains: “I’ve been wanting to do this kind of shit since I was a snotnosed little vandal in school. What we do with Multinational Corporations [Amin’s and Dead Bhuttos guitarist/drummer’s Sheraz Ahmed’s other band] is sonically similar but Dead Bhuttos is more centered around drawing influences from a specific era of punk, so to speak. The Urdu lyrics set it apart as well, some of my favorite punk bands didn't shout in English – Terveet Kadet, Los Crudos, Totalitar, HHH – and that never bothered me from getting into the music. It feels a hell lot better to do all that ranting in my mother tongue anyway haha.”

That helps to explain Amin’s fervor, then. Just listen to how his vocals seem to break through the chaos of the opening track, “Pakistan Ka Matlab Kya” (“What is the meaning of Pakistan”), full of spleen and fury, and signifying something if Dead Bhuttos get you listening, and get you moving.

The music of Dead Bhuttos is a metallic and raw confrontation that’s occasionally overcome with a crestfallen Sabbath riff or bass groove, as in the demo's title track. If not for its spine of pneumatic bass lines, I’d hesitate to call Dead Bhuttos’ demo, Democracy is the Best Revenge, “punk” at all. Which basswork, by the way, was laid down by Basim Usmani, a member of the Pakistani diaspora who calls America home these days. As Amin explains it: “[Dead Bhuttos] was originally Basim’s band back in 2007 but he went back to the US and focused solely on his band Kominas after that. When he came back to Lahore last year we thought about doing a punk project, he suggested using the old Dead Bhuttos name again. We all had a laugh over it before going hell yeah, let’s do it.”