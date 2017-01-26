That Tour Was Awesome: Neurosis/Voivod/Today Is the Day

Where all did the tour go, and how long did it last?

Kelly: I'm horrible with stuff like that but my rough memory is that it went all over Europe in about six weeks. I do remember getting as far east as Poland and Hungary.

Langevin: A couple of months, all across Europe. When we came back we did the west coast of the USA with Neurosis in their homemade bus they had. I think with Candiria, maybe, as well. I'm not too sure.

Austin: The tour hit most of the major cities in Europe and the UK; about one month of shows. Very few off days and a show every night. We were playing bigger places that held 2,000-5,000 capacity. Most shows had around 2000-3500 people at them. Every day was a new experience and seeing old friends and meeting new fans was really great.

Do you have any particularly wild or interesting stories from this tour?

Kelly: No. And if I did I wouldn't tell you anyway. It actually was pretty significant in terms of the history of heavy music. Steve Austin left the tour to go home and Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher, who were the rhythm section in Today Is the Day, stayed behind and decided to start a new band and that band became Mastodon.

Langevin: Wild, not necessarily, because what I liked about Neurosis is the fact that they have a lot of class. For example, there were a few shows were when we were soundchecking the power of the club would go off, shut down. After two or three soundchecks like that in different cities, I think it might have been in Vienna, Austria, the power shut down and never came back. All the guitar players and bass players had their amplifiers open on the stage trying to find out who was shorting the club, and the power never came back, and the place was full of people, so we had to cancel the show. Everybody was super bummed, and we were loading the gear out of the club, and a bunch of guys came out of the club and yelled, “Fucking stupid Americans,” and crossed the street. The guys from Neurosis and crew crossed the street to confront them (laughs), it was like, “Uh-oh.” I followed them, ready to use my Quebec skills to try to calm down the whole thing (laughs), but the guys in Neurosis proceeded to calmly tell the kids what happened and how bummed they were. At this point, the kids were terrified: we're talking about Neurosis, a bunch of big tattooed guys, you know? But they stayed really calm and explained the whole thing, and the kids felt really embarrassed (laughs). What was wild was the pacing of the tour and all that, but aside from that, the guys were so chill. It's always been a pleasure to see them after the tour, as well, because we became really close friends.

Austin: Well, all three bands were filled with pretty cerebral people. Not really a lot of debauchery or wild partying. We all worked really hard to put on a great show. Most of the "partying" was late, late at night on the bus in the lounge while we were traveling to the next show. We would all get together at the back of the tour bus and listen to music, drink... It was so cool getting to know the guys in Voivod. On the very first day of tour we rolled into a venue in Ireland and when I walked into the stage area, there was something going on. Voivod was attempting to do soundcheck and it appeared that the regular house sound man was not available. So, the club had asked a friend to man the mixer and controls. I walked up to him and asked him if everything was going okay. He said yes, but looked disturbed. Then I said, do you know how to run sound or engineer? He said no. So, I offered to help him. Five, ten minutes later, Voivod's sound was all set and they sounded great. When I returned to the bus after soundcheck, Away and Piggy asked me if I would be interested in running sound for them for the rest of the tour. It was an honor and I did so without requesting to be paid. I loved Voivod and it was great mixing their amazing music.