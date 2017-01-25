Dust Moth Premiere Haunting New Video For 'A Veil In Between,' Announce Tour Dates

There’s a weight to Dust Moth’s music that isn’t created by the heaviness of the guitar playing or the brutality of the vocals. Though distorted, sludgy riffs find themselves in the band’s music, the end result is closer to hypnotic than heavy. This is aided in no small part by Irene Barber, who contributes haunting keyboard melodies and floating vocals.

Dust Moth released their debut full-length, Scale, in late July, through the Mylene Sheath, making them labelmates with artists like Caspian and Pelican. Off of Scale is “A Veil In Between,” a song for which Dust Moth has released a new video you can watch below.