Track Premiere: I AM - 'Life Through Torment'

"'Life Through Torment' was the first song we wrote off the album and it's just an ass beater,” the band says. “We're not trying to be the coolest band or most popular. We're just trying to make badass music and tour the world making friends.”

The video for “Life Through Torment” was shot at J&J’s Pizza in Denton, TX. It’s actually the band’s second music video in a nontraditional music venue.

"Our first music video was shot at a taqueria so it only seemed fitting to do the next one at a pizzeria,” I AM comments. “J&J's pizza shop had a cool basement they let people throw shows in."



I AM will independently release Life Through Torment on February 10. Preorders are available here.