ENCROTCHMENT, CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK, WITH EDDIE GOBBO OF SOMETHING IS WAITING

And props to New England for persevering all season, especially through injury and dealing with their best player not being able to grace the field. But I think this is where it ends.

I've noticed that since the Pats lost Gronk, him not being on the field hasn't played much of a factor. I've also noticed that Gronk's replacement, TE Martelous Bennet, also hasn't played much of a roll since the Gronk injury. This scares me. How can a team lose hands down their best receiver and not be affected by it. Could it be that they haven't been challenged much since Gronk went down? Last 8 games they've played (all wins): 9ers, Jets, Rams (Three worst teams in Football), Ravens, Broncos (decent, but lacking on one side of the ball), Jets (again), and Dolphins (backup QB, already clinched playoffs, nothing to play for), and Texans (major issues in the playoffs).

The Steelers are good, have the best QB in the AFC other than Brady, have the best receiver in Football, and have a top three running back. Their defense is decent. Slow, but they have a veteran presence. Their coaching blows next to New England's, that's for sure. That's one thing that I think might carry them to a win. I also LOVE the fact for New England that OC Josh McDanniels assured the team he'd be coming back next season before this game. This will have the adverse affect on his team that Coach Mike Shannahan's leaving with have on his team.

It's baffling to me that Tom Brady and Big Ben have only met once in a playoff game in their lives. They both started around the same time in the league and have been to a total of nine Superbowls collectively in the last fifteen years. How have these two not crossed paths more than once. We are blessed to get them once more, maybe for the last time, this weekend.

I hate picking against New England, especially at home. I REALLY hate picking against them in a huge game. I also wasn't impressed with the Steelers that much last week against KC, a game that literally came down to two plays, or for sure the week before against Miami. They're a disorganized organization (you like that one...?). But I see collective talent winning out here. Minimally, I'm going Steelers plus the points.