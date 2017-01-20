Foreclosure of a Dream: Abandoning the Cult of the Presidency

Fellow Americans, the day has finally arrived. After one of the worst political seasons in our nation’s history, we’ve reached Inauguration Day. It’s one of those ceremonial political events we’re conditioned to revere as significant, lest we break the spell of grandeur the powerful have over us. Much like the State of the Union address, it’s largely a meaningless procession of pomp, bravado and histrionics.

But for obvious reasons, this year feels different. Those opposed to the new President are dismayed at the prospect of what Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. once called “The Imperial Presidency.” Those ecstatic about his ascent to power seem ever more ready to abandon their principles and surrender to his cult of personality. This article won’t focus too much on the current and upcoming fights about his policy proposals. There are other outlets better suited to those discussions, including ones I contribute to myself.

How should extreme music fans reflect on this day, regardless of their political affiliations? Metal has no uniting, cohesive political message or overriding partisan consensus across all listeners. Nor should it. Metal tends not to get involved in specific matters of current events. To the extent that it does, the message is usually borrowed from punk and hardcore. So with that in mind, what does metal tell us about the function of political power?

On it’s face, much of extreme metal seems rather nihilistic. Or in the case of thrash and grindcore, it comes across as more fatalistic, looking to war, genocide and armageddon as inevitabilities. Art in general is not a prescriptive rulebook. Subordinating it to an explicit political agenda renders it into feeble propaganda, as enduring as a leaflet thrown in the trash. However, one thing we can take from extreme metal is a sobering realism about life and the world.

Despite whatever technological and cultural advances we’ve made, we are at the mercy of an indifferent universe, with natural forces and pathogens that care little about us. We continually live in fear of death, the dark, our own dreams and the supernatural. The meaning of life is unknown to us, despite our desperate wishful thinking. And with respect to each other, we are monstrously violent, cruel and hateful – “ungrateful, fickle, false, cowardly, covetous” in Machiavelli's words. While much of the world of art and music is designed to help us escape these truths, extreme metal does the exact opposite.