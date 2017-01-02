Slam 2016's Coffin Lid Shut with Horror Pain Gore Death Productions

How did 2016 treat Horror Pain Gore Death?

Juliano: 2016 was a classic year for HPGD. Lots of variety on the label this time around, but also a return to focus on old school Death Metal. As the label grows so do the amount of bands out there, and I've received more demo submissions in the past year than any year before. I also went to as many local shows that I could this past year, and can tell you that the scene is a high-point right now with support and turnouts.

Outside of your own roster, what were some of your favorite releases of 2016?

Juliano: Aside from HPGD, as a music fan I think that 2016 was a very solid year with lots of great releases:

Blood Incantation - Starspawn

Crowbar - The Serpent Only Lies

Darkthrone - Arctic Thunder

Gehennah - Too Loud To Live, Too Drunk To Die

Ghoul - Dungeon Bastards

Hobbs Angel Of Death - Heaven Bled

Interment - Scent Of The Buried

John Carpenter - Lost Themes 2

Perturbator - The Uncanny Valley

Savage Master - With Whips And Chains

Do you have any resolutions or goals for 2017?

Juliano: Personally, 2016 was a resolution year and I'm pretty much at the point I'd like to be at from a personal standpoint. More focus and drive, no fuss or bullshit. For HPGD, I would like to press some more vinyl this year, work with more underground legends, and also help a few HPGD acts move on to larger label. P.S. Cheers to Druid Lord for signing with Hells Headbangers!

I'd also like to thank everyone who has supported HPGD and kept the label going for 8 years now. Cheers to you!

Visit the Horror Pain Gore Death website HERE or scoot over to Facebook to follow breaking news on each of their bands.