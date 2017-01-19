The Ominous Circle talk debut album and reasons for anonymity

The album is a dense, difficult, intense listen. For listeners, the music conjures up a lot of heavy feelings, the way good death metal should. What do you get out of playing the songs on the album?

It is a hard task to define what we get out of playing the songs of this album. I personally think this album should not evoke any specific mood, and I say this because from our experience as listeners it can be perceived in the most different states of mind, and through each one you can assimilate it in various new ways. Although being a simple album composition-wise, through each spin you can find a whole new dimension that you didn’t capture before. It is an album that should be experienced, rather than just listened to.

At 52 minutes, there's risk of listener burnout; was having the album be too long ever a concern to you?

Not at all. The writing process was very smooth, as the songs flowed quite naturally and such details were never directives of any kind. We wanted to write songs that materialized our vision of how death metal should be conceived: heavy, deep, obscure, through ceremonial trance and sinister atmospheres. The length of the album was something we just realized in the end, and it was never a problem; it is exactly how it should be. I guess when you let yourself be embraced by the music you will not realize the album is so long in duration. But, then again, we couldn’t imagine doing this in any other way, since mutilating the songs in order to fit some ideal length would kill the whole aura of this work.

You guys remain pretty anonymous, and you keep your faces obscured. What's the purpose behind this?

The purpose was, still is, and always will be to try and separate the music from the people who create and play it. An absolute anonymity is obviously impossible to achieve, and that’s not what we’re aiming for, but we want to make our best efforts in order to make sure that the music comes first. The Circle is a superior identity from the servants who summon it, diametrically opposed wills that come together in harmony in what is the recorded result. That is the reason we chose to present the Circle like this, since in order to fully experience the music you must detach yourself from every material aspect and let yourself be possessed by the trance it creates.