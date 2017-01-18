Warbringer Premiere Video For 'Silhouettes'

“The idea was to have the song written from a future where civilization has failed, the Earth is in ruins and the few remaining survivors live a horrible existence,” Warbringer vocalist John Kevill says about their new song, “Silhouettes.” “The untold millions of shadows from this future, burnt into stone, look back at us in the present time and judge us for bringing about the apocalypse that, though we saw it coming, we did nothing to avoid.”

Sound like a conversation you’ve had about a certain country’s recent election? The current state of politics may suck, but the new Warbringer doesn’t! Delivering the same brand of war-themed thrash they’ve consistently made throughout their career, “Silhouettes” presents the tight riffs and solos the band has become known for as Kevill sings, “Now the clock is ticking/The bombs not fallen yet/Our world is still living/We still have a chance.”

Warbringer sticks with their favorite theme — war! — in the video too. Nuclear explosions and mushroom clouds are interspersed between the band playing, silhouetted against a white background.