Track Premiere: Necrowretch - 'Sprawl Of Sin'

Necrowretch come blasting out of France with “Sprawl of Sin,” the first evil chunk of blackened death from their upcoming LP, Satanic Slavery.

“Sprawl of Sin” is a ripper, rife with riffs and blast beats interrupted by a clean (but not slow!) interlude in the middle of the song. The equilibrium Necrowretch finds is a well-balanced middle ground of throat-shredding black metal and riff-laden death metal.

Around the three-minute mark, guitarist/vocalist Vlad launches into a solo and lulls you into thinking the song is over… until Necrowretch are back to full blast. Hear it for yourself.