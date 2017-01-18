Track Premiere: Necrowretch - 'Sprawl Of Sin'/
Necrowretch come blasting out of France with “Sprawl of Sin,” the first evil chunk of blackened death from their upcoming LP, Satanic Slavery.
“Sprawl of Sin” is a ripper, rife with riffs and blast beats interrupted by a clean (but not slow!) interlude in the middle of the song. The equilibrium Necrowretch finds is a well-balanced middle ground of throat-shredding black metal and riff-laden death metal.
Around the three-minute mark, guitarist/vocalist Vlad launches into a solo and lulls you into thinking the song is over… until Necrowretch are back to full blast. Hear it for yourself.
Satanic Slavery is out on April 14 through Season of Mist. More info and preorders are here.