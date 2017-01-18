Track Premiere: Egonaut - 'Initium'

Sweden’s Egonaut developed a following locally for their fusion of doom and hard rock with a metallic edge. They released a number of albums and EPs through various labels in Sweden and played with bands like Hammerfall.

For their forthcoming album (no details announced), their lineup changed for the better. The addition of singer Emil Kyrk means that guitarist Fredrik Jordanius no longer serves as the Egonaut’s main vocalist.

The addition of Kyrk means the addition of a powerful frontman to the band. On “Initium,” Egonaut’s latest, Kyrk provides a growl to match the song’s more aggressive moments and the strongest clean vocals Egonaut have ever had in the more melodic moments.