Track Premiere: Egonaut - 'Initium'/
Sweden’s Egonaut developed a following locally for their fusion of doom and hard rock with a metallic edge. They released a number of albums and EPs through various labels in Sweden and played with bands like Hammerfall.
For their forthcoming album (no details announced), their lineup changed for the better. The addition of singer Emil Kyrk means that guitarist Fredrik Jordanius no longer serves as the Egonaut’s main vocalist.
The addition of Kyrk means the addition of a powerful frontman to the band. On “Initium,” Egonaut’s latest, Kyrk provides a growl to match the song’s more aggressive moments and the strongest clean vocals Egonaut have ever had in the more melodic moments.
“Initium” continues to build on the doom ‘n’ roll Egonaut has become known for, moving into a heavier and darker direction than the rest of their discography.
Egonaut's new album will be released through Mighty Music sometime in 2017. You can follow the band and label to keep up to date with the new album.