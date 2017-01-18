Full Stream: Bill & Phil - 'Songs Of Darkness And Despair'

Phil Anselmo isn’t slowing down with new releases for himself or his label, Housecore. The legendary musician joined forces with Bill Moseley, known best as Chop Top in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, to release new music.

Bill & Phil, as the project has been dubbed, is a departure from what the ex-Pantera frontman may have been expected to do. The five songs are based in sludgy rock music but they don’t shy away from using acoustic guitar and even humorous interjections.

Both Moseley and Anselmo contributed vocals to Songs of Darkness and Despair. The album is rounded out with appearances by members of Superjoint, King Parrot and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals.

According to a press release for Songs of Darkness and Despair, the songs were improvised in three days once Moseley brought his lyrics. Give the album a listen below.