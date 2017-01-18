Full Album Stream: LASER DRACUL Bring the Doom from Dusk 'Til Dawn

Drummer Henrik Östensson on "Black Moss":

Östensson: Fear of darkness is something that most people can relate to. It is a hardwired mechanism in the human psyche, to protect oneself from what cannot be seen. This must have been particularly relevant before the arrival of electrical light and logical explanations for anything unknown and frightening. Like a grown up tells a child, "Don't go near the woods after dark." Because who knows what is waiting out there?

On "Dying at Sunrise":

Östensson: A little story about "shadow rulers." How governments all over the world have always been ruled by another race – in this case, one who also feeds on us. Not especially based on folklore, but a fascinating idea, I think.

On "Dancing with Demons":

Östensson: An interpretation of old stories about how the young and the virtuous were lured out at night by the forces of evil to dance and fornicate under the moon.

On "Fear the Priest":

Östensson: It is based on the story of Urbain Grandier, the french 15th century priest. He was accused of consorting with Satan, inducing mass possession with nuns, and was subsequently burned at the stake. Only, our priest here is the newcomer in a small, rural, very pious society.

On plans for 2017 and beyond:

Östensson: Our plans are to hone our stage skills. Play gigs here and there, in short. Making new music is a continually ongoing affair, so you will hear from us again. Can't say exactly when that will happen, but sooner or later. Hopefully there will still be people interested in us then.

