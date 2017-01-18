Demo:listen: Scourge Lair

D.O.T.B.P. explains: “Besides myself there's Hellmouth (bass), The Third Deceiver (drums) and J. Abhorer (guitar). Me and HM have been friends for well over ten years and always shared interests as far as metal goes and had even talked about starting a band together when we were much younger. At around 2013 the early concepts that would later become Scourge Lair started to form in my mind so me, HM and a drummer friend of ours got together and started rehearsing ideas that we had. After a few rehearsals the drummer dropped off due to not having time to commit. Luckily TTD - also a long friend and connoisseur of horrible Death like us - expressed interest in trying drums out. Despite his inexperience in drumming his vision and ideas proved to be invaluable. JA joined some time in 2014. He was asked to take part in our rehearsals by HM and TTD, and he immediately seemed like a good fit and someone who would contribute in pushing our unrefined output further.”

Boasting a production more suffocating than a sandworm’s throat, once you’ve hit play on Abominable Entities you’ll be spending the next thirty minutes entrenched and weltering in pestilential curses. According to D.O.T.B.P. Abominable Entities was recorded in Scourge Lair’s rehearsal place. He says: “HM had dabbled in the area of sound engineering quite a bit in the past and we had [a] pretty good mixer and mics (HM also mixed and mastered the demo). We spent a weekend in February ‘16 to record guitars, bass and drums. Later on in March we spent another weekend to record vocals and additional instrumentations.”