One Album Wonders: Top 5 List Of Artists With One Awesome Album

Over the course of metal's storied history there are examples of long careers (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, etc.), but there's also the opposite. Bands, most promising, genre-leaders/benders, who issued a lone album or EP, vanished for one reason or another and are no longer active (hence the omission of Repulsion's Horrified from this list).

At Decibel, we're more than pleased to praise the long-comings of bands whose careers have lasted a decade or more, but there's an important slice of career-cutting bands that we'd like to highlight.

For all intents and purposes, the bands on this list were only around for their demo and first release phase. They folded ceremoniously (as friends) or unceremoniously (as enemies), but their musical output endures the reasons of old. In fact, the reasons bands like Cromlech or Shrinebuilder only had one album is down to its membership, not anything the band did or didn't do business-wise. Then, there are bands like Kvist and Spiral Architect. Both Norwegians, both with incredible debuts, and yet both disappeared after one full-length. Of course, our #1 on the list is Australia's diSEMBOWELMENT. The group's only album, Transcendence into the Peripheral, was like no other in 1993. Today, it remains singular.

Bring on the list of one-album (EP) wonders!