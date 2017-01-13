Demo:listen: Grave Plague

Sometimes the bands we feature find us. Such is the case with Cleveland’s hard-hitting death metal upstarts, Grave Plague, whose debut The Infected Crypts landed in the Demo:listen inbox like an order from on high. More of a suggestion, really, but Bossman knows what a sucker I am from the buzz-and-rip of some good death metal. So when Thomas Haywood, bassist of Grave Plague, was directed my way, and I listened to The Infected Crypts tracks, I knew I’d found the perfect, first-of-the-year, Friday the 13th demo.

“I know this is a bit cliché, but we wanted to create music we wanted to hear. The ‘Old School’ sound seems to be all the rage these days, but to us, it’s just how death metal is suppose to sound,” says Haywood. Now there’re more ways than one to eviscerate a listener, but Grave Plague have, indeed, nailed a very specific death metal sound. Their own. Grave Plague’s The Infected Crypts is at once a lesson in crafting exemplary death metal and an intimidating debut that ought to send some pretenders back to their mama’s basement.