Track Premiere: Montfaucon - 'The Last Night'

Montfaucon would be impressive enough if they had completed their debut EP, Renaissance, in the same room, or even the same continent. Formed in Uzbekistan, the duo wrote the skeletons to their songs together. When guitarist/bassist/vocalist Valentin Mayamsin moved to the United States for work, Montfaucon was put on hold before becoming a trans-continental duo.

The death-doom that Montfaucon sets loose on “The last night” is unique — instead of heavy-handed, suffocating atmospherics, the duo cites progressive legends like Opeth and Pink Floyd as influences as well as the black metal sounds of Satyricon, Darkthrone and others.

Further separating the band are the piano melodies that appear throughout “The last night.” They complement the riffs and harsh vocals, the combination of which keeps Montfaucon from veering too far into the crushing heaviness of death-doom or into symphonic piano work.