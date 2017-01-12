Artisanal Doom: Nicholas Williams of Dunwich Amplification

There are a few types of guitarists in this world. Most of us are content with getting a starter guitar, upgrading to something nicer and finally finding what we like and sticking to it. So it is with amps and effects pedals. Then some of us (way too many) wind up buying or being given expensive equipment, only to let it collect dust, wasting the potential of years of design and craftsmanship.

But then there are those on the positive extreme. Some musicians, with a knack for technical work and an attention to detail, value the equipment so much that they begin to make their own. And a few of them, embodying the best in the entrepreneurial spirit, make a business out of it.

Nicholas Williams is the leading man behind Dunwich Amplification, a CT-based custom amplifier and effects pedal outfit. Even if you haven't heard of Dunwich, you've probably heard Dunwich equipment in use, as Nick's clients have included members of bands like Nails, YOB, Conan and others. Not a lot of custom-gear people can say that! And it's not just about the sound, the designs have a definite, bewitching character to them as well. The amount of work that goes into both the technical and artistic side of custom-equipment is astounding, and we are all in debt to creators who diversify the marketplace with new ideas for building great gear.

So with that in mind, I decided to chat with my fellow Uconn grad about his expert-level tinkering abilities:

Hey man, thanks for agreeing to chat! Tell us a little about Dunwich Amplification. Do you work alone at the moment? If someone was in the market for amps and/or pedals, how would you describe your products?

When I first started building tube amplifiers and effects pedals for friends (and eventually customers) I worked by myself. Once I began to offer standard effects pedal models, I asked a guy who goes by Magic Spiegel to build my production models (he has his own effects pedal company called Magic Pedals as well). This was also due to my workload in graduate school (and now at work), which prevented me from keeping up with full-time pedals. This only applies to production effects pedals. Any tube amplifier I have ever built was a custom order. At the moment, I build small runs of unique effects pedals in batches of 10 to 30 units. I have shifted the majority of my work to effects pedals, as amplifiers are incredibly labor intensive and lack the financial incentive to build at this time.