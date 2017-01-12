Hall of Fame Countdown: Entombed's 'Clandestine'

When Swedish death metal legends Entombed dropped Clandestine back in 1991, the band had grown leaps and bounds from their debut, the also-awesome Left Hand Path. Look, we love both around Decibel HQ; we inducted LHP into our Hall of Fame an eternity ago, and we recently put Clandestine in its rightful place there as well. The two are amazing for different reasons; while the debut has more death metal heft and pummel, its follow-up has more songwriting smarts, more melody, and more memorable songs.

To celebrate us (finally) putting Clandestine in the hall, here's our ranking of the album's songs from worst to best. Spoiler: the main takeaway here is we love every minute of this album.

Yours truly was honoured to induct the album into our Hall of Fame in our December 2016 issue, which you can grab right here.

9. Through the Collonades

I actually do like the atmospheric intro, although the delivery is a bit heavy-handed (subtlety was never really Entombed's thing); elsewhere, the song does a good job at slowly building into a very heavy closer, with some of the album's fastest drumming and, overall, a great feeling of dread throughout its five minutes and 39 seconds. Even the wind chimes or whatever that is nearing the end there just sound awesome, and that's something I never, ever say.

8. Blessed Be

After the relatively mid-tempo “Evilyn,” “Blessed Be” rolls in as the album's fourth song and picks up the speed again to a more traditional Swedish death tempo and speed. Come chorus time, it's got another catchy Clandestine vocal line, and the riffs are all blazing, all over the place here. Some samples come in at the right time, and that's a pretty passionate vocal performance; solid song, not one of the album's most remarkable, but it still kicks ass.

7. Chaos Breed

A great rager of Swedish death, “Chaos Breed” gets the second half of the album going strong, the song unhinged and ready for trouble through and through. It's definitely one of the heavier and faster songs on Clandestine, and it proves that even though Entombed was ready to explore more “accessible” terrain on this album (those are pretty heavy quotes there), they could still lay down vicious death metal with the best of them, easy. Love the quick solo that ends it off, too.