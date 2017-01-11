We All Fall Silent: Exclusive premiere of Plague (Swe) - Silenced by Death 7"

Now that’s Side A. Today we bring you “Satan’s Sermon,” side B of Silenced by Death. Darker and more devastating than its other half, “Satan’s Sermon” is more stomp than gallop, more of an inescapable avalanche than a raid. It is the killing blow to your skull delivered by the morningstar. Blood red becomes endless black night. While both tracks are full of promise and totally satisfying in and of themselves, you’ll no doubt find yourself listening to them again and again, and only getting hungrier for more with each listen. Doubt us? Hear for yourselves then.

But first here’s what Plague themselves have to say: