Track Premiere: Nightbringer - "Serpent Sun"

“Serpent Sun” weaves tremolo-picked melodies throughout blast beats and dramatic drumming backed by walls of distorted guitar. Though it falls on the lengthy side, Nightbringer mixes in a dose of aggression during the last minute of “Serpent Sun,” ending on a memorable note.

“May this stand as a simulacrum of the eternal light of divinity, reflected and refracted through the smaragdine gem fallen from heaven and buried in the burning depths of the earth where it smolders with the darkest light,” the band says. “From the Low House of Black Apollo logoi resounds from the heart of the world, is answered in the heavens by the trumpeting angels of apocalypse, the clarion of an aeon’s end. The eight tracks presented here are eight aspects of a sorcerous path that shines like dreadful starlight in the long night of the close of the Kali Yuga.”

Season of Mist is slated to release Terra Damnata on April 14.