Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to Attend Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

This Spring, Decibel magazine is teaming up with the craft beer pioneers at Unibroue to bring Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, the heaviest two-day craft beer festival in the world, to The Fillmore Philadelphia. Today, Decibel is proud to announce that Dave Mustaine, guitarist/vocalist of legendary thrash metal band Megadeth, will be attending on Saturday, April 22 to sign posters and pour samples of the Megadeth-Unibroue collaboration beer, A Tout Le Monde.

Born of the friendship between Dave Mustaine and Unibroue Brewmaster Jerry Vietz, the dry-hopped saison A Tout Le Monde (based on the thrash legends’ iconic song of the same name) was released in October 2016 to universal acclaim, and is the featured beer at Decibel Metal & Beer Festival. Jerry Vietz, a longtime Megadeth fan, said “quality music deserves quality beer;” thus, A Tout Le Monde was born.

As America’s only monthly extreme music magazine (and longtime fans of Dave Mustaine—he’s been on the cover of the magazine twice and Megadeth’s Rust in Peace is a member of the Decibel Hall of Fame), featuring the most metal craft beer currently on the market was a no-brainer for Decibel.

“Two of my favorite things are hot metal and cold beer, and they are going to be shared in excess April 22nd with all our friends at the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival in Philly,” says Mustaine. “There really is no excuse NOT to be here, so I’ll see you there!”

In addition to Unibroue, 16 other metal breweries from around the world are participating in this event, and 12 bands will be performing over the course of the two-day festival. Check out the full lineup at here.

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest tickets are extremely limited. Purchase them here.