GUEST EDITORIAL: METALLIC HARDCORE TRAILBLAZER MATT FOX SETS ASIDE PRE-TEEN WAR ON WHAM! TO EULOGIZE GEORGE MICHAEL (AND OTHERS)

Considering the inventive, meditative, cagey nature of the top-shelf metallic hardcore he's long delivered as guitarist of the towering Shai Hulud, it perhaps will not come as too much of a surprise for readers to learn Matthew Fox is also one of the more introspective, thoughtful, incisive interviewees in the kingdom of heaviness. So when Fox mentioned he'd written a long piece on wrestling with how to commemorate the end of 2016 deaths of major figures from his childhood who took a backseat -- then and now -- to his heavy metal and hardcore heroes...well, we jumped at the opportunity to publish it as a guest column.

Read on, friends...

I started writing this piece the day after George Michael died, the day before Carrie Fisher passed. My goal was to finish writing on the day after what I didn’t know at the time was “a day in-between deaths.” It was to end optimistically, wishing a complete and speedy recovery to Ms. Fisher, who I was certain would pull through, having absolutely no evidence to support my feelings. Upon Carrie Fisher’s unfortunate death, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, the very next day, I was fresh out of cheeky tongue-in-cheek humor to continue in form.

Two weeks later, I began again. And to quote Excel -- one of less than a handful of bands of whom I audibly stated I liked better than Metallica at one point in my life -- “These are my thoughts:”