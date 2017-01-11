Complete Your 2016 Collection with the January Decibel Meter

In April we announced our partnership with f.y.e for the Decibel Meter, a monthly collection featured both online and in store to make sure you don’t miss any of those essential headbanging, face-melting titles. And January’s list is the list of all lists for annual listing, our Top 40 of 2016. As many of you probably saw the list in our initial post (and went to the comments to voice your agreement, support dissent, fury, myriad other sentiments filled with expletives), here’s a chance, now that your checking account (and possibly liver...) has recovered from the holidays, to fill any gaps in your CD collection from those need-to-hear albums. For the full story, as context is everything, plus numerous other lists, check out the January 2017 issue.

Our theory is that something to do with airguitarring or windmilling encourages brain cell growth in whatever region of that zombie-food that relates to lists. Or something. (Hey, look, not too many names on our masthead pursued careers in medicine, alright?)

Extending across the spectrum of the extremely extreme, our Top 40 has the the types of albums that get stuck in your head for weeks, the ones that it’s embarrassing to tell your friends you haven’t heard, the ones that you need to get right now so you don’t miss them any longer. Yeah, those sorts of albums. The calculated infinity of Dillinger Escape Plan, the avantgarde wanderings of Virus, the trailblazing Oathbreaker, the boisterous debauchery of Gehennah, the freezing icewinds of Abbath, the trudging misery of Graves at Sea, the hauntingly somber SubRosa, and the dirges to the escapeless from Khemmis; these were the sounds of the extremely extreme in 2016. Sort of like an ultra-heavy yearbook.

Hence, if the playlist from last year is looking a little light, head straight to the nearest f.y.e location to grab these titles in person, or over to this month's Decibel Meter page at f.y.e.'s website.