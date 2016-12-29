Demo:listen: Best of 2016

I know I just said I wasn’t going to mention any demos that we’ve already covered, but we should at least talk about the Best Demo of the Year, right? Rather, in Tomb Mold’s case, the Best Demos of the Year. While you’re well aware that Derrick and Max put out not one but two demos this year, did you know that they also recorded a full-length that’s coming out in February as well as locked down a full line-up and performed live for the first time? Aside from their abnormally prolific nature and their serious dedication to their undertaking of death metal, these Torontonians have that inherent zeal that sets them not only above and apart from the crowd, but beyond time and era.