GET YOUR LEASH ON AND HEAD FOR THE NEW YEAR'S SIEGE

Legendary Boston extreme music pioneers/provocateurs SIEGE are in the middle of a string of reunion dates -- see our recent interview with drummer Robert Williams for the deets here -- which arrives at the Red Alert Skateboard Shop for a New Year's Eve pummeling alongside Sadist, Infernal Diatribe, Crystal Methodist, Guilt, Rejiem, and Nycterent, as well as fast-rising crust-grinders LEASH, a band recently joined by Backstabbers Inc/Northern Curse songwriter Matt Serven on vox ahead of the straight-up nasty leveller of an E.P. entitled Dead End Breed, which Decibel is pleased to exclusively stream in its entirety below.

Happy 2017, you sick bastards.

"What can I say about Siege that hasn't been said?" Serven tells Decibel when asked about the upcoming gig. "Groundbreaking. Game changing. I can hardly fathom what it must have been like to hear something like this back in the early to mid-80's! While it's a total balls out assault, it does offer these clear and concise musical moments.Of course for the extreme music connoisseur of today, you can totally pick out the beats, riffs and bass lines, but at the time it must have sounded like musical armageddon. So intense, so aggressive. A style before the style existed. It goes without saying, that if it weren't for these guys my bands would not exist, nor the bands they influenced that influenced us. For the members who are still with us, we will be sharing the stage with living legends. What an honor."