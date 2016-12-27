Top 5 Records of 2016 That Tied for #41

Dr. Albert Mudrian VII said it himself in our year-end issue (#147, January 2017, Metallica cover): Consensus was an elusive beast when it came time to celebrate 2016’s biggest, heaviest triumphs. The truth is that the sheer breadth of the metallic spectrum this year made it hard to focus, and each amazing release whispered something dark and special into different ears. My personal list of favorites was only sparsely represented in the combined effort, though the records that made the cut are hardly unworthy usurpers. There was just too much interesting music this year, and listening choices required sorting by individual taste rather than quality.

After the dust settled and forty records were assigned a place on Decibel’s vaunted list, five remained that probably could have swapped places with anything else on the list without causing any greater/lesser irritation than lists like this already stir up. Why should they get left out? Here are the five records that tied for #41 on our Top 40 Albums of 2016.

Which albums are we still missing?

#41. Withered – Grief Relic (Season of Mist)

Mike Thompson’s vehicle of unbridled misery and rage has certainly been missed since the emergence of Dualitas six years ago. In Grief Relic, a new lineup shapes another approach to the angular and chaotic brew that has attracted fans for the past ten years. There’s unmatched fury in Thompson’s vocal delivery, but there’s also soaring beauty buried in the murk. Right where it should be.