Black Solstice: 5 Cold Classics to Get You Through the Holidays

Winter has arrived. For those of us in the northeastern United States, that usually means snow, cold and hopefully some decent skiing. For all of the United States and elsewhere, that means an overdose of obligatory happiness and family time that comes with the holiday season. But while the grinding misery of holiday shopping and insipid Christmas music can cause dread in even the most hardened souls, there’s still something for us metalheads to look forward to: the atmosphere of winter, the perfect backdrop to cold, grim black metal.

The white dressing on pine trees, old buildings and frozen lakes has a certain grandeur to it that’s best captured by snarling guitars, howled screams and blasting drums. What follows here isn’t meant to be some contrarian exercise to show off all the obscure black metal bands I know. Rather, I just want an excuse to list off some of my favorite black metal tunes I like to listen to during the months between Thanksgiving and St. Patrick’s Day. (Note: Yes I know I didn’t include Darkthrone’s “The Pagan Winter.” This is only because I just spent an entire article talking about that album). Anyway, check it out: