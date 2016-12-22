Rudra explore the self, pluralism, other smart things in 'Enemy of Duality'

Tell me a bit about some of the challenges and victories involved with getting Enemy of Duality together.

Simon: One of the challenge is getting together to work on the album since all of us have our day jobs and our work routines are not fixed. Apart from it, we wanted to do something different from our previous album, RTA. We also wanted to work our music around the ancient text called Mandukya Upanishad, so the interesting challenge was to throw in the ideas musically and clamp down to the final result.

Can you explain some of the lyrical themes on the album?

Kathir: The whole album is wrapped around the theme of non-dualism presented in the ancient Sanskrit text, Madukya Upanishad. There is a commentary on this text by an author called Gaudapada who lived in the 6th century CE. His commentary, titled the Mandukya Karika, inspired the lyrics of the album. We took eight verses from the commentary and wrote eight songs articulating its purport. The primary lyrical theme of the album can be presented in this one verse from the text: “There is neither destruction nor creation, none in bondage and none practicing spiritual disciplines. There is none seeking Liberation (Salvation) and none liberated. This is the absolute truth.”

Bringing together different sounds in metal—be it sounds from different eras or different cultures—can often sound forced. You make it sound seamless on this album. What is your attitude toward bringing these sounds in?

Simon: We believe that it should never be forced. The way we approach this is by laying the riffs down and then we visualize if other sounds or instruments work well within the song. This way, we feel that the essence of the music is not lost.

Shiva: Thank you for the compliment. We have been doing this since we started the band, and I reckon this attitude is in the band's DNA.