Amon Amarth Catches Up With Anchors to Asphalt To Talk Touring, Stage Show

Amon Amarth have extensively tested themselves on the road, having toured many times over their career. The Viking death metal band recently just completed a massive European tour in support of their record Jomsviking.

While on the road, Decibel-presented tour documentary series "Anchors to Asphalt" caught up with Amon Amarth’s Olavi Mikkonen and Ted Lundström to talk about touring and the significance of their live show.

They discuss how touring has changed for them since their first time on the road, including how they now have the means to sleep and travel more comfortably, which allows them to continuously perform at a high standard.

“If we have one bad show, it might not sound bad on 30 shows maybe but that one show, those people going to this show, that’s their show, that’s their only show,” Lundström says in the documentary.