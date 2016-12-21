For Those About To Squawk: Waldo's Pecks Of The Year

So you know, I’ve never really been like a “leader” type parrot, and everyone has been doing their “Picks Of The Year,” so instead I’m going to do my “Pecks Of The Year.” Get it? Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know, I’m a one trick parrot…



Matmos, the experimental duo from Baltimore, blew our minds with Ultimate Care II, an experimental noise record using their WASHING MACHINE. Not for the faint of heart.