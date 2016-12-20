Team Up to Help Team Rock

What follows is some background information, but here's what's important:

If you're reading this, you probably think that music magazines offer a positive contribution to your world and your outlook, as well as some of your literate/music-loving friends. It's no surprise that the media community - especially of the print variety - has been taking blow after blow in the past decade and has some soul- (and market-) searching to do in the modern age of immediate information.

Yesterday, the news came down that U.K.-based Team Rock is in serious financial trouble. Home to such publications as Metal Hammer and Classic Rock (among others), Team Rock announced that more than seventy jobs would be terminated and that those employees would not be receiving any severance pay.

In response, Orange Goblin vocalist Ben Ward has launched a JustGiving campaign for the affected staff at Team Rock. He hopes to raise £20,000 through this campaign in order to support people who have themselves supported his scene. Ward was quoted saying:

"Today, 73 members of the Team Rock staff were told that the company is going into liquidation and that they are being made redundant with immediate effect with ZERO pay. These are good, hard-working, committed people that through Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog Rock, TeamRock Radio and more, have supported the rock and heavy metal scene in this country for decades and now we, the rock community, need to pull together to help give something back."

