Neurosis Outtakes: Extended Interview with Souls At Zero Keyboardist Simon McIlroy

What were you doing before joining Neurosis?

I had been in a local band as a bass player. It was a completely different style of music. It was more of a kind of a pseudo-Sisters of Mercy kind of gothy thing. That was just an opportunity that came along and I got involved in that. Simultaneous to that I’d been doing experimental music on my own for a long time. I had a sampler and a four-track, a multi-track cassette player and I used to do a lot of experimental music with Adam Kendall, who joined Neurosis at the same time as me to run the visuals. Adam and I co-designed the visuals for Neurosis and then he ended up running it. Adam and I have been friends since we were teenagers. We were doing a lot of experimental music, which is more the stuff that led me directly into being involved in Neurosis. I was still in the other band and things got a little tense because Neurosis took up more and more of my time and I eventually had to quit the other band, kind of on bad terms, but I don’t think they ever played anything more than local gigs, and I went with where the action was.

What was your artistic connection to what Neurosis were doing?

It was very much part of that modern, primitive industrial era, and when I say industrial I don’t mean Front 242. This was more like Throbbing Gristle. We were influenced by everything from tape cut-ups to Nurse with Wound. We really enjoyed doing experimental sound stuff, and a lot of it was absolute garbage, as most of that music is… a lot of those bands put out really great albums and occasionally they’ll put out some really shit albums, too. It’s just what you’re going to get when you get into experimental music. Some guy screaming into a microphone through some weird effect for twenty minutes isn’t necessarily great, and other times you’ll end up with something like Current 93’s Dogs Blood Rising and Nature Unveiled, which are brilliant, timeless industrial experimental records.

We had a mutual friend with the band, this guy named Randy. He was this kind of anarchist experimental performance artist. He was really into tape trading and bands like Amebix and Skinny Puppy, any kind of obscure, dark noise. We were friends with him through our social scene. He used to do weird performance art things up in the quarries up in the hills behind where we lived, or he’d invite people with invitations written on skin fragments or something, and he’d do shadow plays with Einstürzende Neubauten blasting, and then set off fireworks. Really weird psychedelic stuff. Randy was this weird kind of chaos magician, a mutual friend with Neurosis. He was a big Neurosis fan. Randy referred me to them. We agreed to get together and jam, and I brought my sampler and we jammed and screwed around a little bit, and we decided to give it a try.

What precedent did you have to help you develop ideas for the work you did in Neurosis?

There were other bands that used samples at the time. I believe White Zombie was [happening] around then, but that was a totally different sound than anything they were going for, but there were other bands that started using samplers with their music. Grotus had a keyboard player, and we toured with them.

In the early 90s, the underground rave house music scene started to take a foothold. Adam and I were influenced to check that stuff out by Psychic TV, which had gotten into the whole acid house thing at the time. For Psychic TV, it was all about pushing the massive amounts of mind-altering drugs and crazy electronica. One of the big things at raves in the Bay Area were these psychedelic visuals, and this was a direct lineage from the psychedelic artists in the Bay Area in the sixties. All the bands that played at the Fillmore, all the psychedelic bands in the Bay Area used to have light shows. Little did we know these were a lot of the same guys who had done the psychedelic visuals for the bands back in the sixties, doing it now at these raves. They were all old dudes who were all crusty and tweaked out, but they came across this new scene that had a use for their talents.

We saw this stuff and got inspired. I think the closest thing to a mutual interest for the visuals that Adam and I brought was maybe Skinny Puppy. They did a lot of psychedelic projections and films in the background while they were performing. We had a little bit of know-how from seeing how this stuff was done. We started putting together a light show that we could do at some of these raves, because we knew some of the promoters. Simultaneously we were designing the Neurosis light show. Obviously the visuals we were doing for raves were more psychedelic, mindscape stuff. The stuff we were doing with Neurosis was crucified bodies, mountains of bodies being bulldozed, war fields. It was a very different aesthetic, but we used the same techniques.

Did you personally know other people who were working in similar ways at that time?

I talked to other keyboardists that we ran into at the time, and because of how much we toured and where we went around the world, I ended up with friends in random different bands, from Grotus and EMF. I talked to them and I realized I had made my job way harder on myself, because most of those bands played with a prerecorded track. They had their keyboard parts mostly recorded, and then they’d play lead parts along with it. Maybe I didn’t know any better or maybe I liked the challenge, but whenever we played live, all the keyboard parts were being played off of a sequencer. Probably I was inspired by bands like Skinny Puppy and Kraftwerk that I knew performed that way. And the keyboard parts were so layered and so multi-instrumental, there was no way I could play everything even if I wanted to. I had two keyboards – an upper keyboard and a lower keyboard – and I would play as many parts as I could but because the parts were so complicated and multi-layered, some parts had to be sequenced. Sound collage or soundscape parts had to be sequenced.

So in order to perform the stuff, we had to play along to a click track, which Jason listened to through earphones. It would start with four beats on the click track and then the sequences would start, drums would come in. We were all very well rehearsed and the songs were written out like clockwork. But it was the only way to have a break in the song where there’s a multi-instrumental orchestral thing with cellos, violins and flutes. That’s how we had written the songs, and we were determined to be able to reproduce them live.

I think we were definitely overly ambitions, and there was definitely a certain amount of overkill in the way we were performing and what we were performing, because to be quite honest, our sound was so dense on the records, I don’t even think you can hear the keyboards half the time. Live, what you heard really depended on where you were in the audience. We all played through full stack amps, including my keyboards, so depending on whether you were on the left side of the stage, the right side or the middle, you’d hear different stuff. Obviously there were monitors, but a keyboard or sampler playing through a full-stack amp next to another full stack playing guitar and another with bass, there was just too much going on. We didn’t really know what we were doing when we started. We were just making it up. Dave’s bass sound was so huge as it was, I don’t know that it needed chords played by cellos through distortion through a full stack, but we did that anyway because we didn’t know any better.

There was no master plan, it was an opportunity that came up, it sounded like fun, I enjoyed it for the few years I was in there – I enjoyed the touring, I enjoyed the records – and it had its ups and downs. There are challenges anytime you’re doing something that ambitious. At one point we were trying to figure out the mix, and Jello [Biafra, Alternative Tentacles] had come down and we did a mix down onto a cassette tape and he went out to listen to how it sounded in his car, because he said that’s the lowest common denominator for how people are going to hear this music, so it if it doesn’t play that way then it doesn’t matter how it sounds in the studio.