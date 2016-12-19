Killswitch Engage Go Behind the Scenes In 'Beyond the Flames' Clip

Killswitch Engage have forged a long history and strong reputation over more than a decade and a half. The Massachusetts metalcore outfit has released seven studio albums to date with two vocalists, original member Jesse Leach and later Howard Jones.

Leach left the band in 2002 and rejoined in 2012, the central focus of new documentary Beyond the Flames: Home Video Vol. II. The release tells the story of how Leach came to rejoin the band he founded.

This clip details the story of how drummer Justin Foley replaced original drummer Tom Gomes.