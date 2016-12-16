Greyhaze To Reissue The Mist's 'Phantasmagoria,' Hear First Song Now

In 1989, Brazilian thrashers The Mist released their debut, Phantasmagoria, on Brazilian label Cogumelo Records. The record pushed the limits of what was happening in the local thrash metal scene at the time. Despite its innovative qualities, Phantasmagoria did not become very popular at the time of its release.



Phantasmagoria never received an official North American or European release either, until now. Greyhaze Records will reissue the record in February, making this its first pressing in Europe or North America.



The album features Vladimir Korg, vocalist of Chakal, on vocals. To get a taste of The Mist’s sound (or just to hear it in its updated glory), give a listen to “Barbed Wire (Land At War).”