Full Album Stream: Murg's "Gudatall" Ends 2016 With a Black Metal Triumph

While the band is definitely hard at work crafting their own take on Scandinavian black metal, they leave some noticeable traces of influence behind. The riffing style is a lot like that of Gorgoroth and Taake, as is the vocal style, with melodies that harken to the best elements of European Romanticism that’s always been the genre’s forte. Check out “Midnattsmässan” to hear what I’m talking about there. Though I can’t help but think of Finnish act Horna or fellow Swedes Blodsrit when listening to songs like “Vargens ständiga vakan” and “Den siste i brödraskapet.” There’s even some very slight shades of atmospheric black metal there too, in vein of a Blut Aus Nord or Winterfylleth. In terms of the modern black metal scene, they strike me as a more atmospheric variant of what’s going on in the Nidrosian scene in Norway (e.g. Celestial Bloodshed, Vemod and One Tail, One Head).

Where should they should stand in your listening? Well, if you’re anything like me, you always look forward to hearing a new take on the orthodox black metal sound. Not because you’re afraid of “branching out, maaan,” but because you love solid black metal. And that’s what you’ll get here in glorious fashion: mournful yet empowering, harsh yet soaring, full of grit and darkness yet lacking in any blemishes whatsoever.