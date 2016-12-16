ENCROTCHMENT WEEK 15 WITH EDDIE GOBBO OF SOMETHING IS WAITING

God, icing on the cake of the Rams' week was the abysmal showing against the Seahawks last night, losing 24-3 against the Seahawks. Bounceback game against a cupcake for the Hawks who looked like crap last week against the Packers, so it's understandable for the Rams to get killed as they did.

I dont know where this LA rams team is going in the future, but they are annoying me. Initially, upon firing Fisher, reports came out that the two leading candidates for thr coaching job were Jim Harbaugh and Jon Gruden. I mean, come on. Are either of those possible? And are they just pulling names out of thin air who they think will draw fans with their smash mouth coaching style? I mean, is Mike Ditka available? How about Bear Bryant? How about Kris Bryant? What about Phil Jackson? He could be the first crossover coach. Schwarzenegger?

This LA rams organization seems to care more about drumming up interest in the team through flash in the pan nonsense than winning the game in front of them. They should probabaly realize winning games drums up interest.

One thing about the NFL: you dont need a big name coach to get your team rolling in the right direction. Even if youre in a major market. For example, most people dont know the name or the New York Giants head coach; a coach who has a great team about to be lead in to the playoffs. I will look up his name, then tell you it in the next segment.

Falcons Oc Kyle Shannahan is probably the favorite and the best pick for this Rams job next year. Head coach of stanford David Shaw is a great homer pick, but may face a learning curve entering an unsafe NFL enviornment with such a question mark of a team. They should go after Shannahan like hes at the top of their list of prom dates and they heard he liked them from Dickerson.