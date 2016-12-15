Primitive Origins: Northern Haze – ‘Northern Haze’

Northern Haze's Northern Haze – The Decibel breakdown:

Do I need to be stoned to listen to this?: Nope; this holds up fantastically with no help needed whatsoever.

Heaviness factor: Leaning more towards early hard rock than proto-metal, and lacking the sheer sonic boom of some of our other Primitive Origins inductees, Northern Haze still have enough of a heavy bottom end to be firmly on the hard rock spectrum.

Obscura Triviuma: The band was the subject of a 2011 documentary, Northern Haze: Living the Dream.

Other albums: The 2012 compilation Sinnaktuq on Supreme Echo compiles most of the self-titled album with one song recorded in 2002 and three from 2010.

Related bands: None, but, good news: The Metal Archives lists Northern Haze as active.

Alright, fine, if you must: I'm sure a joint or two would pair just fine with some of this band's, quite frankly, proto-stoner tendencies.