Kreator Unveil “Earth Under the Sword” Via Decibel Flexi Series!

You may have noticed that German thrash legends Kreator are headlining the 2017 Decibel Magazine Tour, because we maaaaaaaay have mentioned that recently.

But did you know that Kreator are the latest addition to the ever-expanding Decibel Flexi Series? They’ve contributed a brand new track called "Earth Under the Sword,” which will NOT be included on the band’s stunning new LP, Gods of Violence (out in January on Nuclear Blast). But you don’t have to wait that long to hear another song from that recording session, because we’ve got the flexi tune streaming right here!