Candiria Release Live Video, Announce East & West Coast Tour Dates/
Candiria have, at this point, mastered the art of bending and molding opposing genres together like different colored Play Doh. The Brooklyn, New York City-based group simultaneously dabbles in metal, hardcore, hip-hop and jazz, and has spent the past two decades pulling it off convincingly.
Today, there’s double good news for Candiria fans: the band has dropped a new live video for “Wandering Light” and they’ll be hitting the road for a few East Coast dates in January and a handful of West Coast dates in February.
The video for “Wandering Light” was filmed at Spaceman Sound, also in Brooklyn, and includes shots of each member rocking their respective instrument.
Candiria will hit the road in early 2017, starting in Baltimore. Their latest, While They Were Sleeping, is available through Metal Blade Records.
Tour Dates:
1/19 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
1/20 - Trenton, NJ - Backstage at Championship
1/21 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
1/22 - Boston, MA - Great Scott
2/2 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catylyst Atrium
2/3 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
2/4 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
2/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Complex