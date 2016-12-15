Candiria Release Live Video, Announce East & West Coast Tour Dates

Candiria have, at this point, mastered the art of bending and molding opposing genres together like different colored Play Doh. The Brooklyn, New York City-based group simultaneously dabbles in metal, hardcore, hip-hop and jazz, and has spent the past two decades pulling it off convincingly.



Today, there’s double good news for Candiria fans: the band has dropped a new live video for “Wandering Light” and they’ll be hitting the road for a few East Coast dates in January and a handful of West Coast dates in February.