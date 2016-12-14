Track Premiere: Wiegedood Get Aggressive On 'Smeekbede'/
Last year, Wiegedood exploded out of Belgium with their furious, gripping brand of black metal on their debut, De Doden Hebben Het Goed. The songs on the album combined blistering speed and howling vocals with moments of meditative stillness.
Wiegedood have lost absolutely none of the ferocity from De Doden on “Smeekbede,” the first song off the band’s upcoming record, De Doden Hebben het Goed II. Vocalist and guitarist Levy Seynaeve screeches like a man possessed over blast beats and dizzying tremolo picking sections that sandwich a mid-paced respite. “Smeekbede” also trades some of the atmosphere of Wiegedood’s first record for a higher dose of aggression.
Following the release of their first record, Seynaeve says the band (comprised of members of Oathbreaker, Rise And Fall, Hessian and Amenra) became more cohesive through repeated live performance.
“The new album De Doden Hebben het Goed II came together very naturally, and was written in the same way as we did with the debut album,” Seynaeve says. “Of course, we remain Wiegedood, and the atmosphere is a big part of our music, but we also tapped into a more aggressive vein on this one.“
De Doden Hebben het Goed II will hit the streets through Consouling Sounds on February 10.