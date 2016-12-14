Track Premiere: Wiegedood Get Aggressive On 'Smeekbede'

Following the release of their first record, Seynaeve says the band (comprised of members of Oathbreaker, Rise And Fall, Hessian and Amenra) became more cohesive through repeated live performance.



“The new album De Doden Hebben het Goed II came together very naturally, and was written in the same way as we did with the debut album,” Seynaeve says. “Of course, we remain Wiegedood, and the atmosphere is a big part of our music, but we also tapped into a more aggressive vein on this one.“



De Doden Hebben het Goed II will hit the streets through Consouling Sounds on February 10.